Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 242 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.