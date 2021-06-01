XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $173.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPO Logistics traded as high as $150.84 and last traded at $150.58, with a volume of 2628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

