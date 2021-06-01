Xponance Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.