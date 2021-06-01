Xponance Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 19.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 62.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Repligen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

