Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 80.5% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 33,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $402.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.70. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.