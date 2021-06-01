Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

EXR stock opened at $149.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.