Xponance Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

