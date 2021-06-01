Xponance Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

