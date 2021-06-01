Xponance Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of MPC opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.