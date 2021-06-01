Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

YALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yalla Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

YALA traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 41,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.50. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

