Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Stock Price Up 1%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunhong International stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

