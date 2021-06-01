YVS.Finance (YVS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,235.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $533,840.55 and approximately $77,235.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00293922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00188836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.01013262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 532,323 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

