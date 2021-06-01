Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $30.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $121.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The stock has a market cap of $371.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.