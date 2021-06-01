Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $30.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $121.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The stock has a market cap of $371.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

