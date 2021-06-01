Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

COLL opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $823,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $384,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

