Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 997,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,844. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.