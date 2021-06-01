Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $104.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 306.47 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $125.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

