Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,048. The company has a market cap of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Novan has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

