Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report $99.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the lowest is $98.30 million. Potbelly posted sales of $56.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $381.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.80 million to $382.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%.

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 3,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Insiders sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

