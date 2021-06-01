Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.07 Million

Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report sales of $205.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.57 million. ProPetro reported sales of $106.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $830.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. B. Riley increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 968,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $4,151,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

