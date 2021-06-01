Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRKN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRKN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 256,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,425. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.