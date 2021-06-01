Zacks: Analysts Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Forte Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($9.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBRX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. (FBRC) began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 312.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 66,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,299. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

