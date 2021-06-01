Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. II-VI posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. 973,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

