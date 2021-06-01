Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $112.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.40 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $486.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $490.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $505.09 million, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $510.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $172.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

