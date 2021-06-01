Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.58. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of REZI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.