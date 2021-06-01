Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.41. Qorvo posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,575 shares of company stock worth $4,060,591. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,167. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.