Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 36.9% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $878,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.