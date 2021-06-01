Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $190.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.51 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Chegg reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $797.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,784. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -146.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Chegg has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Chegg by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Chegg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

