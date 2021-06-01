Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 2,213,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

