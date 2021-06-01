Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.97. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,337 shares of company stock worth $16,417,990. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

