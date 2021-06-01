Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.86 Million

Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $94.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 517,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,772. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,491 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

