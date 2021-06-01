Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $94.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.25 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $83.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $416.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,297. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,437 shares of company stock worth $2,786,873. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.