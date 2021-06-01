Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

ZVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 369,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.