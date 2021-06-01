Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.