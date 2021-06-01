Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $7.32 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

