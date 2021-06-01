Zap Hits Market Capitalization of $20.72 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Zap has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $82,142.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

