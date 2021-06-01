Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $13,884,763. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $497.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

