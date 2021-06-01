Zel (ZEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00420722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00288640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00160579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004270 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

