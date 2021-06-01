Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Tops $0.0633 on Top Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $954,033.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.01020555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.88 or 0.09859926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00091394 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,729,840 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

