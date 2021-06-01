ZPER 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $596,765.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00125700 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002689 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.40 or 0.00863624 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

