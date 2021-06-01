Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $56,000 in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

IMAB stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. I-Mab has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $84.02.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

