Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interface were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Interface stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $964.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

