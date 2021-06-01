Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $482.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

