Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,871 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.44. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Insiders sold 116,820 shares of company stock worth $2,727,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.