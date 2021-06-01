Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $154,784 in the last quarter.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

