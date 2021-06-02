-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 292,153 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD opened at $8.37 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.72.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

