-$0.22 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.31). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBYI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.