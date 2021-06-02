-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

