$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%.

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

INVA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 35,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,553. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 33.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviva by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

