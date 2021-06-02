$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

