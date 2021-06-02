-$0.33 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.26). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

EB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,545. Eventbrite has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

